'Honoured' Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor award for Tanhaji at 68th National Film Awards; PHOTO

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Singham, Golmaal, Drishyam, Aakrosh, and others. He is not just working as an actor but has forayed into different streams of filmmaking like production, post-production, direction, and exhibition too. The actor was awarded his third National Award on the 30th of September 2022, for his class act in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Not just that, Tanhaji also went on to grab the Best Popular Film Award.

Ajay Devgn was awarded his third National Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where he played a ferocious warrior. Tanhaji was also adjudged as the Best Popular Film. The film won Ajay, critical acclaim, and commercial success. It ended up becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2020 as well. Ajay was elated to have won the award and shared a reel celebrating his three award-winning performances namely Zakhm, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His post read, "Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you. Honoured to receive my award from the President Of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu." He also tagged the President of India and Union Cabinet Minister in his post.