Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh says ‘everybody was doubting whether Shehnaaz Gill will be able to play the role’

Shehnaaz Gill is essaying one of the leading parts in Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa led ‘Honsla Rakh’. The film marks Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz’s big-screen debut. In a recent interview, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about Shehnaaz and mentioned that she has worked hard in the film. The audience will get see several shades of her including ‘humor, drama, and emotions’. Diljit also mentioned that several people around him were doubting that whether Shehnaaz will be able to play the role as she has her own ‘nature and charm’.

Diljit said to Bollywood Hungama, “Shehnaaz has worked really hard for the film because there are many layers of her in it. I remember that when we were casting her, everybody was doubting whether she will be able to (play) the role as she has her own nature and charm. So, she has worked really hard and the audience will get to see a full package of her including humor, drama, and emotions”. Shehnaaz recently suffered a major setback in life after the passing away of close friend Siddharth Shukla. Since then Shehnaaz has been keeping a low profile and has recently started to make public appearances for the promotions of Honsla Rakh.

In a previous chat with TOI, Honsla Rakh’s producer spoke about Shehnaaz and said, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”