Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill & Sonam Bajwa’s film to release on 24 November on OTT

Honsla Rakh, which marked the maiden collaboration of Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill. The film received immense love from the audience. Honsla Rakh proved to be an entertainer for a large section of the audience. The cast of the film has another reason to celebrate considering the film will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on 24 November. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh is essentially a comedic entertainer. Sonam Bajwa and Diljit have previously collaborated on multiple successful films and Honsla Rakh is another feather in the cap for the duo.

Sharing his excitement about the release of Honsla Rakh on Amazon Prime Video, director Amarjit Singh Saron said, “As a filmmaker, there is no greater joy than seeing your story resonate so strongly with the audience world over. Honsla Rakh is an emotional tale told through a relatable and endearing plot. It was incredible to work with Diljit Dosanjh and Daljit Thind, and we are thrilled by the response the film has already received. I am thankful to Amazon Prime Video for taking our homegrown stories to viewers the world over and looking forward to the release on the service.”

Talking about the film, Diljit said in a statement, “Honsla Rakh is special for more reasons than one. Not only does it mark my debut as a producer but also narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions that’s sure to strike a chord with the audience. I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this film and take this beautiful story to a wide expanse of audience across the globe at once, and give them a chance to enjoy it at their convenience and from the comfort of their homes.”

