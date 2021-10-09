Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill hilariously rejects Diljit Dosanjh in this VIDEO; Watch

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Honsla Rakh’s release is just around the corner. Amid this, the actors are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. On Saturday, October 9, Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share yet another hilarious reel from the promotional event of the movie. In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen acting on a hilarious voiceover, which seems like a dialogue from their upcoming movie.

Shehnaaz Gill showers love on Diljit as the voice in the background goes, “hug me hug me, soniye.” Hilarious Diljit gives a funny reply to Shehnaaz and passes over a soft toy to her. However, it doesn’t go down well with Shehnaaz, as in the end, she hilariously rejects Diljit’s gesture by returning the soft toy and walking out of the camera frame. While sharing the video, Diljit said, “ Pattar Anaaran De Meeh Da Mausam Hain. Seene Lagg Ja Yaaran De. #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA 15th October.”

Click HERE to watch the film

Along with Diljit and Shehnaaz, Honsla Rakh also features Sonam Bajwa essaying a pivotal role. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will be released during the festival of Dusshera. Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and is co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production, as per PTI. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill has previously starred in several Punjabi films including Kala Shah Kala, Sat Shi Akaal England and Daakaand. Now, Honsla Rakh marks her return to Punjabi cinema once again.

ALSO READ| Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill & Sonam Bajwa beat up Diljit Dosanjh in a hilarious VIDEO