Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill’s cute moment with little co star goes VIRAL, fans say ‘kinna sonna pic hai’

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Honsla Rakh’s release is just around the corner. Amid this, the actors are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. On Monday, October 11, an adorable photo of Shehnaaz Gill with her little co-star Shinda Grewal made its way online. Needless to say, fans are showering tremendous love on the new photo.

In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant personified in a stunning brown ensemble paired with an oversized coat. She is accompanied by her tiny co-star who looks equally cute in a blue puffer jacket matched with white trousers. However, what stole netizens’ hearts was their cute candid moment captured in the camera frame. The photo sees Shehnaaz Gill glowing in the sun as she plants a sweet kiss on the little one’s hand. As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop themselves from praising it. While a user said, “kinna sonna pic hai”, another said, “aww so cute.”

Take a look at it here:

This comes just days after, Shehnaaz Gill was seen hilariously rejecting Diljit Dosanjh in a funny reel. In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill acts on a hilarious voiceover, which seems like a dialogue from their upcoming movie. Shehnaaz Gill showers love on Diljit as the voice in the background goes, “hug me hug me, soniye.” Hilarious Diljit gives a funny reply to Shehnaaz and passes over a soft toy to her. However, it doesn’t go down well with Shehnaaz, as in the end, she hilariously rejects Diljit’s gesture by returning the soft toy and walking out of the camera frame. While sharing the video, Diljit said, “ Pattar Anaaran De Meeh Da Mausam Hain. Seene Lagg Ja Yaaran De. #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA 15th October.”

Along with Diljit and Shehnaaz, Honsla Rakh also features Sonam Bajwa essaying a pivotal role. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will be released during the festival of Dusshera. Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and is co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production, as per PTI. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill has previously starred in several Punjabi films including Kala Shah Kala, Sat Shi Akaal England and Daakaand. Now, Honsla Rakh marks her return to Punjabi cinema once again.

