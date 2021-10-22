Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill smiles alongside Diljit Dosanjh & Sonam Bajwa in THIS picture perfect moment

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Punjabi flick, Honsla Rakh was released during the auspicious occasion of Dusshera this year. Now, as the movie steadily continued to mint money at the box office the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. On Thursday, October 21, singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share a stunning photo of the cast of the movie including Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

While Shehnaaz Gill dazzled in a white dress featuring balloon sleeves. On the other hand, Sonam Bajwa was seen twinning with the former in a white two-piece ensemble. Speaking of Diljit Dosanjh, the Ik Kudi singer kept it casual in a navy blue sweatshirt matched with denim jeans. The entire cast shared a contagious smile as the camera captured them and the lead actor while sharing the photographs online, wrote, “#HonslaRakh Enjoy With Your Family Folks.”

Take a look:

Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and is co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production, as per PTI. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill has previously starred in several Punjabi films including Kala Shah Kala, Sat Shi Akaal England and Daakaand. Now, Honsla Rakh marks her return to Punjabi cinema once again.

