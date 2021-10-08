Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill & Sonam Bajwa beat up Diljit Dosanjh in a hilarious VIDEO

Shehnaaz Gill, who has been staying away from the limelight post the demise of Sidharth Shukla, was seen in a promotional video alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa from their upcoming quirky comedy Honsla Rakh. Diljit Dosanjh took to social media and shared a hilarious video where the cast of the film recreated a funny scene from the Honsla Rakh trailer. Shenaaz appeared in the video carrying a stuffed toy complaining to Sonam that because of Diljit she has a baby now.

The clip starts when a person sitting by Diljit and Sonam is carrying a stuffed toy doubling up a crying baby, to which Diljit says, “Excuse me, sir. Please calm your baby down. Because of your baby, my baby's romance is getting ruined,” Diljit said in Punjabi. Shehnaaz appears in the frame and lip-syncs to the line of the trailer, “I loved him and he did this to me”. Soon both Shehnaaz and Sonam start to beat up Diljit. Shehnaaz lost her balance and nearly fell down in the video while Diljit said, “Oh, bus oye! (Enough, enough).” Honsla Rakh marks Shehnaaz’s first film since the demise of Sidharth Shukla.



Mai Enu Pyar Kita C Te Eney Mere Naal Ahh Kita



#HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA 15th October @bajwasonam @ishehnaaz_gill #Shindagrewal pic.twitter.com/Rg8riuFtjJ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 8, 2021

In a previous chat with ETimes, Honsla Rakh’s producer said, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa”.

