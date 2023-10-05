‘Hope this film…’: Salman Khan extends good wishes to Avnish Barjatya, Paloma Dhillon and Rajveer Deol for Dono

Actors Salman Khan and Bhagyashree shared screen time to come up with the blockbuster romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya, back in 1989. The movie that was directed by Sooraj Barjatya is still loved by cinephiles. Recently, Salman and Barjatya came together, not for their own project, but for the screening of the debut movie of Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol, and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon. The movie titled Dono is also the directorial debut film of Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish S. Barjatya.

Salman Khan extends good wishes to the team of Dono

The romantic drama film Dono was released today, October 5. The makers of the movie organized a grand screening in Mumbai which was attended by the who’s who of B-town. Among them were celebs like Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, and many others. Bollywood star Salman Khan was also spotted at the screening in an all-black outfit. Taking to his Instagram account, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor shared some visuals from the event. The first image is a group picture with ace Bollywood director Sooraj Barjatya standing next to his son Avnish Barjatya, followed by Salman Khan, Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon, Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon. Next up is a clip of Salman arriving at the event.

He also penned a note extending his good wishes for debutants Avnish, Paloma, and Rajveer. Sallu wrote, “Hope this film #Dono does for inn teeno Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish what it did for hum teeno Sooraj, Bhagyashree and me.”

About the film Dono

Jointly produced by Rajshri Productions and Jio Studios, the film that stars newcomers Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon explores the relationship of two strangers who eventually fall in love with each other upon meeting each other at a destination wedding.

Salman Khan’s work front

In his movie career spanning nearly 35 years, Salman Khan became kisi ka bhai and kisi ki jaan by acting in more than 100 movies. We last saw him in the action-comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. His fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of his next film Tiger 3 which will hit theatres sometime in November 2023.

