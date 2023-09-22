‘Hope u get the credit…’: Salman Khan wishes luck and success to Pulkit Samrat ahead of Fukrey 3 release

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha are all set to share screen time in the comedy film Fukrey 3. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the movie will be released on September 28. As the film is nearing its release date, Bollywood actor Salman Khan wished luck and success to the headliner Pulkit Samrat.

Salman Khan wishes luck to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3

There are very rare instances that the Bhai of Bollywood, actor Salman Khan takes to social media to express his thoughts about a movie or an actor. Actor Pulkit Samrat is in luck this time as the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has extended his love for Samrat’s upcoming movie and wished him luck. Taking to Instagram story, Sallu reposted the poster of Fukrey 3 and penned a message for Samrat.

Khan wrote, “Best of luck for your release on 28th September. @pulkitsamrat, sure this one wld do better than the earlier one n hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication. Wish u all the success that is long overdue. (sic)"

Take a look at his post below:

More about Fukrey 3

The third installment of the Fukrey franchise after Fukrey Returns, Fukrey 3 is expected to take over the comedy space just like the last two movies. The popularity of the characters in the film is so great that fans started calling debutant Varun Sharma’s mother ‘Fukra Mummy’ and ‘Choocha mummy’, after the names of the characters in the movie.

Since the release of the promo and trailers, the makers also dropped the first track of the film Ve Fukrey showcasing the lead cast grooving on it.

Salman Khan’s work front

After having his breakthrough with Sooraj Barjatya's blockbuster romance film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, there was no looking back for Salman Khan. In his career spanning more than four decades, the actor has seldom disappointed his fans with his acting skills. Not to forget his quirky dance moves that were perfectly captured in Dabangg. After producing and acting in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, we will be able to see the star in Tiger 3.

