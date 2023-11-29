'Hopes, prayers and belief': Vicky Kaushal gears up for Sam Bahadur special screening in Delhi; see PICS

The advance booking for Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur has kick-started. As the film inches towards its release date, a special screening was hosted by the team in Delhi for the ‘true heroes’ of India. Vicky attended the event looking dapper in a blue-hued suit.

Vicky Kaushal gears up for Sam Bahadur special screening in Delhi

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal posted multiple images of himself. The actor was all suited up for a special screening of his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur that was being organized for the Indian Army. For the event, Kaushal wore a suit in the shades of blue with a white shirt underneath.

He posed with attitude and confidence and accessorized his look with a pair of gold-rimmed black sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, the actor captioned, “Hopes, prayers and belief. All set for a very special Screening of #SAMबहादुर in Delhi. one for the true heroes of our country. To the Indian Army!”

Vicky Kaushal’s response to Sam Bahadur clashing with Animal

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will be simultaneously released on the same day. Sharing his two cents on it, the Masaan actor earlier said, “When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema. While one player might hit fours and sixes, the other player will be at the crease and take ones and twos and maintain the strike.”

About Sam Bahadur

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming war drama film, Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Apart from Vicky, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is expected to be released theatrically on December 1, 2023.

What’s next for Vicky Kaushal

After Sam Bahadur, the actor will be seen in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. He is also filming for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which is expected to drop in 2024.

