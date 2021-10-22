“This is horrible”: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to fatal shooting incident on sets of Alec Baldwin's film

The fatal shooting incident on the sets of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin’s film has left the entire world in a state of shock. The US actor fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director in New Mexico on Thursday, as per US law enforcement officers. While the fatal incident has left netizens in disbelief, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the news via social media.

The Queen actor called the incident ‘horrible’ and while doing so also shared her personal experience of shooting mishaps. As per Kangana, she has faced near-death experience while shooting for stunts in her movies. The Manikarnika star urged the film bodies to be more careful to prevent such incidents. She wrote, “This is horrible!!! Note for all the people working in films dealing with various stunts, weapons and explosives… your mistakes can cause someone their life… Tragic. Today two people were shot on a film set one of them died immediately...like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts...some of them were near death experiences and mostly it was someone else’s carelessness...many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year... This is so wrong… in Indian films action protocols prep and execution is even more primitive… Hope out film bodies look in to it and prevent such mishaps.”

Take a look at it here:

On Friday evening even actor Alec Baldwin broke his silence on the matter by releasing his official statement via Twitter. The actor said, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut recently announced that her upcoming action flick, Dhaakad will have a theatrical release in the month of April 2022. Speaking of the film, Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the film. Going by the first look poster, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. While introducing his character poster, Arjun previously said, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!”. Even Divya Dutta will have a menacing feature in the film.

