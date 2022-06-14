Hotness Alert: Disha Patani raises the temperature in black & red bikini; Fans are clearly surprised

Disha Patani is an actress who needs no introduction. She is one of the most-loved Bollywood personalities. With the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the actress made her big Bollywood debut and has since proven her mettle on the big screen. Disha has been in a number of successful films throughout the course of her six-year career, including Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, and others. Moreover, Disha is also super active on her Instagram and often treats fans with gorgeous pictures. Her perfect figure always makes us swoon. Just today, the actress shared some gorgeous vacation pictures on her Instagram and we are in awe of her!

Disha’s latest Instagram pictures absolutely the internet on fire. In the first picture, she was in a black bikini top and hot red pants and she looked mesmerising. Next up, Disha raised the temperature in a sexy red bikini. The actress ended her photo collection on an aesthetic note as she put a picture of a beautiful pink flower. Along with the pictures, Disha just put the flower emoji in her caption. The post gained a lot of attention as fans and industry colleagues from all over hyped her up.

Disha Patani shares killer vacation PICS:

On the work front, recently, Disha joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie Project K. The film is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from this, she is currently awaiting the release of Ek Villain Returns, which happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release. It will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It is scheduled to release on July 29. This marks her second collaboration with the director Mohit Suri after Malang. Next, she also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, which will hit the cinemas on 11 November 2022.

