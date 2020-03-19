Housebound due to COVID 19? Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty’s Hera Pheri is Pinkvilla’s pick for you

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has left everyone stuck at home. However, Pinkvilla suggests Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty starrer Hera Pheri for your complete entertainment. Surely, you won’t regret sitting through this one!

Most of us are now stuck at home owing to the shutdown of malls, theatres, restaurants, offices and schools as the Coronavirus outbreak is on the rise. Amidst COVID 19 shutdown, many families are getting the chance to spend some good moments together while self quarantining. Amidst this, after having picked Andaz Apna Apna for you a day back, Pinkvilla has some more entertainment in store in the form of , Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri. The classic comedy is bound to make staying home worth it!

You may have already seen the likes of three blokes, Babu Bhaiya (alcoholic), Shyam(unemployed yet hardworking) and Raju (street smart), played by Paresh, Suniel and Akshay, living together in one house in Hera Pheri but this epic Priyadarshan comedy is bound to keep you entertained in times of Coronavirus and make staying at home total fun. The story revolves around Raju, Baburao and Shyam who happen to live together and the phone in their house always ends up getting calls from wrong numbers. Some of the best scenes are where Paresh aka Babu Bhaiya is attending a random wrong number and giving the person his peace of mind.

Every 90s kid would remember the confusion caused by the wrong number phone calls coming at home and this is exactly what has been captured by the director in a hilarious manner in Hera Pheri. While and Suniel’s plot helps to bring the emotional angle in the story, it is Akshay and Suniel’s bickering and Babu Bhaiya’s involvement in it that gives the film a comic angle. However, the story gets serious with a kidnapper Kabeera played by Gulshan Grover ends up calling on Babu Bhaiya’s wrong number and demands a ransom from him after taking his grandkid hostage, thinking that he has called the owner of a big business Devi Prasad (Kulbhushan Kharbanda)

Kabeera’s demand for ransom gives Raju aka Akshay the idea to turn kidnappers and seek more money from Devi Prasad and then give money to Kabeera and take the girl back. He wants to make money by becoming the mediator. Akshay’s character Raju convinces Babu bhaiya and Shyam to become a part of the plan. However, things go wrong when their plan backfires and the police end up coming in the climax. The entire confusion is the source of comedy in this epic film and is bound to leave you entertained in times as serious as COVID 19 scare.

Dialogues like ‘Devi Prasad Hai?’ and ‘Kabeera Speaking’ became extremely popular post the film released back in 2000. And, got his hit film after a series of average films. The epic song, ‘Dene Wala Jab Bhi Deta’ from Hera Pheri became extremely popular back then and it sort of became an anthem for those who wanted to make it big in life by earning big bucks.

Post this, Phir Hera Pheri was also made with additions to the cast like Bipasha Basu and more. However, to date, Hera Pheri (2000) remains a classic comedy that is bound to leave one rolling on the floor with laughter in such grave times as Coronavirus!

