Houseful 5: Akshay Kumar set to make Diwali 2024 5 times crazier; Details inside

Are you a Houseful series fan too? Well, then Friday morning seems to have started on a very good note for you guys as there is a great piece of news for all you comedy lovers. Houseful franchise has been one of the most loved ones and fans are never disappointed whenever a new instalment of the franchise is announced. Today, Akshay Kumar, who has been an ardent part of the Houseful franchise, took to his Instagram handle to share that the makers are all set for Houseful 5. Yes! You heard that right. Scroll down to get all the information needed.

Houseful 5 announced

The powerhouse producer who has given us many blockbuster films, Sajid Nadiadwala has big news for all the Housefull franchise fans. Housefull is all set to come with its next instalment making it the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments. Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar, officially launched the poster announcing the release date of the film creating waves of anticipation among the fans. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches. Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast.

Check it out:

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar is on a roll when it comes to signing films. He has a lot of exciting films in his kitty. He is gearing up for the release of The Great Indian Rescue alongside Parineeti Chopra. It will hit theatres on October 5, 2023. He also has OMG 2 where he will be sharing screen space with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will also have Akshay’s presence as Sooryavanshi.

