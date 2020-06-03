Housefull 3: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek, Jacqueline’s film clocks 4 years, here’s why film is full ‘paisa vasool’

Today, as Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 3 clocks four years, we rounded up a series of reasons as to why we feel that the film is full-on ‘paisa vasool’; Take a dekko!

Housefull 3 starring , Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Lisa Haydon, Chunky Panday and Jackie Shroff hit the screens on June 3, 2016, and today, as the film clocks 4 years, and actors celebrate the occasion, we decided to pay an ode to the film and why we feel one should watch the film. Like all films, even Housefull 3 had a certain section who thoroughly enjoyed the comedy and a certain section, who dismissed the film as ‘brainless comedy’. However, for a film to have four sequels means that there gotta be something worth a watch.

In Bollywood, ‘paisa vasool’ is a term used for films who qualify for the full-on entertainment category and for which, one doesn’t need to apply much brains and watch while enjoying and cracking jokes with friends, and for us, we feel that Housefull 3, too, qualifies for the paisa vasool category. So, here’s us rounding up reasons why we feel one should watch the film and especially since all of us are in quarantine at home, we insist you to switch on your televisions and watch the film because a bit of comedy won’t do any harm, isn’t it?

as Sanket aka Sandy

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a footballer with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and what is interesting is that Akshay Kumar transforms into an evil person when a certain phrase is uttered. In the film, Sandy's (Akshay) only dream is to play in the English Premier League, however, the biggest obstacle in his way is his disorder. Why? Because Sandy's British coach is racist and often calls him "You Indian," which pushes the wrong buttons, turning him into Sundy, the bad guy.

Songs

Right from the first installment of the film till the fourth, one thing that has stood out for all of us are the songs and talking about Housefull 3, despite the box office fate, the songs of the film were a sure-sure hit. From Pyaar Ki, Taang Uthake, Malamaal to Fake Ishq, and other songs, Housefull 3 boasts of a blockbuster album and fans still love to dance to the foot-tapping songs.

Laugh Riot

Housefull 3, to say the least, is a laughter riot and while some call it brainless comedy, what is important is that the film tickles your funny bones at all times. If a films stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek, Riteish Chunky Panday, and Riteish Deshmukh in one frame, we can totally imagine what the audiences are in for and believe us, Housefull 3 did all that and more.

Word Play

From Jackie Shroff’s word play to Nargis Fakhri’s dialogues, the director of Housefull 3 made sure that audiences left the theatres laughing. From “Mooh mein Ram, Aur BMC- bagal mein churi,” to “Dhandi wali dawa khalo- take a chill pill” to when Jackie says “all will DIE” and others ask him for the full form, Housefull 3’s take on Word play was bang on.

