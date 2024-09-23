Housefull 5 BTS Pics ft Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea leave us excited; 'Pasta' Chunky Panday looks delicious

Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 is one of the most eagerly awaited films in the making. The team of Tarun Mansukhani has been piquing the audience’s excitement by dropping pictures from the shoot location. Recently, yet again Chunky Panday dropped BTS pictures with his co-stars including Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda, and Dino Morea as they went sightseeing in historical places in France.

Today, on September 23, Chunky Panday took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from Cherbourg, France. In the album of pictures, he was seen posing with his Housefull 5 co-stars Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda, and Dino Morea. The following pictures showed the actor posing alongside a river and other picturesque locations of the city.

The post was captioned, "The Beaches of Normandy WW2 and The Titanics Final Voyage . So much history to this place" followed by a black, gray, and white heart emoji.

Several fans reacted to the post with one user expressing, "So Good gorgeous looking" while another fan commented, "Sir upload some pictures with Akshay Kumar" while another fan inquired, "Where is Akshaya." In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

It was just a few days back, Chunky had shared unseen glimpses from his London diaries while shooting for Housefull 5. Offering a sneak peek at the team’s London shoot, the actor was seen posing at a train station with his co-star Johnny Lever while they were captured in a candid moment. The following pictures showed him having dinner with the legendary actor Ranjeet.

With these glimpses, Chunky had excitedly announced that the film shooting started, “Housefull 5 starts today. Get ready for the ride of your life.”

It is worth mentioning that Housefull 5 was announced last year. The upcoming comedy film directed by Tarun Mansukhani boasts an ensemble star cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea.

Additionally, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma are also expected to be seen in prominent roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

