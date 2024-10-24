Housefull 5 star Fardeen Khan turns handsome hunk as he enjoys the sun in shirtless PICS; Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh and more react

Fardeen Khan, who was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein in August, made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series, Heeramandi earlier this year. The actor returned to the screens after a long hiatus from work. Housefull 5 star Fardeen Khan channelled handsome hunk vibes as he basked in the sun in his latest shirtless pictures. Celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan and Riteish Deshmukh have reacted to his post.

Fardeen Khan recently dropped a few pictures of himself on Instagram. In the pictures, Fardeen can be seen soaking in the sun presumably at the beach. The Housefull 5 actor is shirtless and flaunts his chiselled physique. In the pictures, the actor is sporting a trimmed beard and short hair.

Quoting some lines from a poem called This Beautiful Life by Penelope Grace Charlotte Thompson, Fardeen wrote, "In whispered dawns, where morning light ascends, I find the echoes of a world reborn, each breath a promise woven through the winds, a quiet hymn that carries with the morn."

Check out his latest pictures below:

Hrithik Roshan dropped a reaction to Fardeen Khan's post. Hrithik wrote, "Looking fantastic Fardeen. The hard work shows." He also added a fire and hand-clapping emojis.

Fardeen's Hey Babyy co-star Ritiesh Deshmukh also commented on his post. Starting with Fardeen Khan's initials, Riteish wrote, "FK- Please refrain from posting throwback pictures from two decades ago."

Advertisement

Esha Deol, who has worked with Fardeen in movies like Darling and Just Married, wrote, "Yeah" along with a fire and muscular arm emoji.

Don't miss the screenshots of their comments here:

Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Fardeen Khan shared that he regretted taking a 12-year-long break from films. Fardeen expressed that it wasn't planned and wished it had been much shorter.

"Most certainly, yes. A big regret. It wasn't planned, but I wish the gap had been much shorter. I needed some time after I lost my father. I needed some time for myself and for personal reasons as well. But you know, 12 years is a long time," the Heeramandi star told us.

Fardeen Khan is now gearing up for Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5. Fardeen is reuniting with Heyy Babyy co-star Riteish Deshmukh in the upcoming Sajid Nadiadwala production venture.

ALSO READ: 7 best Fardeen Khan movies: Heyy Babyy and other films of Heeramandi star