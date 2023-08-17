How Aamir Khan reacted after SS Rajamouli said ‘over acting lag raha hai’ post watching Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan, who is currently on a break from his acting career, was last seen in a full-fledged role in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August 2022. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform well at the box office, and couldn’t impress the audience. Now, in a recent interview, Aamir Khan’s cousin and director Mansoor Khan has shared that even Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli thought Aamir was ‘overacting’ in the film.

SS Rajamouli felt Aamir Khan was ‘overacting’ in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir’s cousin Mansoor Khan had earlier told him that his acting in Laal Singh Chaddha was ‘over-the-top.’ However, Aamir Khan felt that Mansoor was a subtle guy, which is why he might have felt that way. However, Mansoor recently revealed in an interaction with PTI, that even SS Rajamouli informed Aamir that he was overacting in Laal Singh Chaddha. That is when Aamir felt that it must be true.

Mansoor Khan recalled the conversation with Aamir Khan, and told PTI, “Aamir has a great sense of humour. So one day he laughingly tells me, ‘When you told me it was over the top, I said, ok, you are a subtle guy which is why you might have felt that way. But when someone like Rajamouli tells me overacting lag raha hai, I said to myself, Isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga (If he also feels so than it must be)’.”

Advertisement

When Aamir Khan announced hiatus from acting

It was in November 2022 that Aamir Khan announced that he is taking a break from acting for a year and a half, to focus on his family. At an event in Delhi, post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan said that he has been working for 35 years, and that he has solely focused on his work. He felt that it wasn’t fair to those close to him, which is why he wanted to take some time off and spend it with his loved ones.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan’s film is a remake of THIS Thai romance drama