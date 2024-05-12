How Aamir Khan's son Azad made mom and Laapataa Ladies' helmer Kiran Rao's Mother's Day extra special; see PIC
Laapataa Ladies' director Kiran Rao took to her Instagram and shared how her and Aamir Khan's son Azad made her Mother's day special. Read on.
The world is celebrating Mother’s Day today (May 12, 2024). Indian celebs have also sung the same lullaby and have filled social media with heartwarming wishes for their mothers. Things got a little too special for director Kiran Rao as she got a happy treat from son Azad and it’s too cute to miss.
What did Azad do for Kiran Rao on Mother’s Day?
For the unversed, Azad is Kiran Rao’s son with ex-husband and actor Aamir Khan who was born via a surrogate in 2011. The Laapataa Ladies helmer took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Azad alongside a plat filled with food (and one empty too). She wrote alongside, “I am one happy mum. My cute son made breakfast (pancakes-no pic) and helped me make lunch today.”
Did you know Kiran Rao had a lot of miscarriages before Azad was born?
In a very recent interview with Zoom, Kiran admitted that she wanted to become a mother for a really long time and Azad was born the same year her first directorial Dhobi Ghat released. She expressed, “I had tried very hard to have a child. For five years, I had had a lot of miscarriages, a lot of personal, physical health issues. I was just finding it very hard to have a child.”
So when Azad was born, Kiran didn’t have to make a decision and simply went on to raise his son leaving back all the glamour of showbiz. Rao went on a complete hiatus to focus on her family and doesn’t even regret that. She shared, “I enjoyed having Azad so much. Those were some of the best years of my life. I’ll never regret not having made a film in 10 years.”
More about Laapataa Ladies
Kiran’s most recent directorial Laapataa Ladies has left everyone impressed. Set in a 2001 fictitious state titled Nirmal Pradesh, the movie revolves around two brides Phool (Nitanshi Goel) and Jaya/Pushpa (Pratibha Ranta) who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. Presented by Jio Studios, this comedy-drama has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions.
