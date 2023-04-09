How Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda wished Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 75th birthday today. She is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Jaya Bachchan has managed to entertain her fans over the years through her solid performances. On her birthday today, her son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a special memory with her and penned a sweet birthday note. He took to social media and shared a blurry picture from his 'first official public function as an actor'.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes mom Jaya Bachchan with a throwback picture

In his post, Abhishek revealed that the picture was clicked at the music launch of his debut film, Refugee. In the picture, he is seen holding the birthday girl close to him and she seems to be emotional. Along with it, Abhishek wrote, "Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me." Have a look:

Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, shared her black and white picture from her early days and called her the 'real powerhouse'. She wrote, "Happy birthday नानी The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!"

Work front

Jaya Bachchan is all set to be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The team recently wrapped up the shooting. The film is slated to hit theatres on 28th July.

