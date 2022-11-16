How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished 'her life' Aaradhya on 11th birthday; See Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to her only daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan . The former Miss World, who is also a popular actress, always makes sure that her little daughter never misses the presence of her mother. Aaradhya is often spotted with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in most of her shooting locations and fashion shows. On November 16, Wednesday, on the special occasion of Aaradhya's 11th birthday, Aishwarya took to her official Instagram page and posted an adorable birthday wish for her dear daughter.

On the special occasion of Aaradhya Bachchan's 11th birthday, the mommy dearest took to her official Instagram handle and penned a special note. "MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA," reads Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday note for her little daughter. Aishwarya also shared an adorable still with Aaradhya in the post, in which the mommy-daughter duo is seen sharing a kiss. The Ponniyin Selvan actress's fans and followers are now showering Aaradhya with birthday wishes, on her post.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007, after a brief courtship. The much-loved couple of Indian cinema welcomed their first and only child, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011. The mother-daughter share a deep bond and are always spotted making public appearances together. Interestingly, Aaradhya was present at the location of Aishwarya Rai's latest outing Ponniyin Selvan, where she even got a chance to say action for one of the scenes, under the guidance of director Mani Ratnam.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front

The former miss world made a fantastic comeback to films with Ponniyin Selvan I, the recently released blockbuster. The Mani Ratnam directorial, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features Aishwarya as the lead antagonist Nandini. The celebrated actress earned rave reviews for her performance as the revenge-driven Nandini in the multi-starrer. The second installment of the franchise is slated to hit the theatres in April 2023.

