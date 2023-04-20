How Ajay Devgn and Kajol wished their 'all grown up' daughter Nysa Devgan on her 20th birthday

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Every time she steps out in the city, her pictures and videos take over the Internet in no time. She is often clicked partying with her friends from the industry. Today, the star kid is celebrating her 20th birthday and on this special occasion, Ajay and Kajol took to social media to share sweet posts for her.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have special birthday wishes for Nysa Devgan

A while ago, the doting parents took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures with their baby girl. Kajol posted a happy and fashionable picture with Nysa from the NMACC event. The mother-daughter duo was seen making heads turn on the pink carpet. Kajol stunned in an embroidered ethnic outfit while her daughter looked breathtaking in a silver embellished gown. In the candid picture, they are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Along with the picture, Kajol wrote a heartfelt birthday note for Nysa.

Her post read, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow." Have a look

On the other hand, Ajay dropped a collage that featured his and Nysa's cute selfies. She is seen sporting a striped top while Ajay has donned a black t-shirt. The father-daughter duo looks all things sweet together. Ajay wrote along with the picture, "#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby."

Soon after Ajay and Kajol shared the posts, their fans were also seen showering love and blessings on Nysa.

Work front

Ajay was recently seen in Bholaa alongside Tabu. Next, he will be seen in Maidaan. He also has Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 co-starring Deepika Padukone.

