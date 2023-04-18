How Akshay Kumar kept a check on Honey Singh during the latter's mental struggle phase? Read story inside

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular rappers and singers in the entertainment industry. His songs become chartbusters and are loved by people of every age group. We all know that there was a phase in his life when he was away from the limelight and was struggling with his mental health. It was during that time when several Bollywood personalities showed support to him and one name who stood by his side was Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview with Sidharth Kannan, the singer recalled the moment when Akshay spoke to him on the phone.

Akshay Kumar spoke to Honey Singh on call during his mental struggle phase

During an interview with Sidharth Kannan, Honey Singh was asked who from the industry got in touch with him when they got to know of his troubles. To this, he replied that he could not talk on the phone but he spoke to Akshay Kumar 2-3 times. He added that his mother insisted he talks to Akshay Kumar and that the actor wouldn’t stop until he talks to the singer. “He told me everything will be okay, and suggested an Ayurveda program in South India. He said it could help. I didn’t go. But everybody was supportive and loving),” said the singer.

Honey Singh’s work front

Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar have collaborated with each other on hit party numbers like ‘Party All Night’. Recently the two again collaborated on the song Kudi Chamkeeli for the film Selfiee. After remaining away from the limelight and out of action for a couple of years, Honey Singh is now all set to make a comeback with his album. Later this year he will also be featured in a documentary about his life and the best part is that it will be produced by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga for Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals how his recent break-up delayed the release of his new album