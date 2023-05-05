How Alia Bhatt managed to stay away from daughter Raha for 4 days while at MET Gala 2023

All eyes were on Alia Bhatt recently as she made her MET gala debut. She often makes her fans go speechless with her fashion sense but this global event was special. She broke the internet literally and treated her fans and followers to several photos from the red carpet. We have to admit that she looked nothing less than a dream floating on the red carpet and making India proud. Now that the event is over and she is back in town, Vogue released a video on its YouTube channel titled, ‘Inside Alia Bhatt’s First MET Gala’. We can hear the actress talking about several things in the video but the one thing that caught our attention was when she spoke about her daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt talks about staying away from daughter Raha during MET Gala 2023

In the video released by Vogue on their official YouTube channel, we can get to see a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s first MET Gala journey. From seeing her dress for the first time, trying it for the first time to getting ready for the final event, this video has it all. Well, while Alia was getting her makeup done before the event, she was talking about how this has been the longest that she is away from her daughter Raha. She said, “So this is the longest I have been away from my daughter, Raha. And she is almost 6 months now and I have only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day and now it's almost going to be like 4 days. I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up.”

Alia Bhatt work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in Brahmastra, has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. She will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

