This is HOW Ananya Panday reacted to a fan asking ‘shaadi kyun nahi karti’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently made an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch Season 2 and responded to many personal questions and trolls. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress gave befitting replies to all her haters. Many social media users had called the actress “fake” for her accent. Ananya, who made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, also answered some questions related to her personal and professional life.

During the interaction, Ananya candidly replied to a fan who asked “shaadi kyun nahi karti (why aren't you getting married?)". The actress hilariously said, "noooo! 30 saal pe puchna abhi nahi (ask me when I am 30, not now!)”. In the same interaction, she also read out a comment which was on her 'fake' accent. Ananya read the troll which said her accent makes his ears bleed, to which the actress replied, "I am so sorry. Main aapke liye tissue bhejti hoon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress Ananya along with and Siddhant Chaturvedi wrapped up their Shakun Batra's directorial. The yet-untitled film was being shot in Mumbai over the past few weeks and Ananya was spotted on location several times. As the shoot wrapped, Shakun gave a speech to celebrate with all. Ananya was last seen in 2020 release Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she also has a pan-India release alongside South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic sports film, Liger has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi language.

