How Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula 'pushed' Boney Kapoor for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar role

While Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry and camaraderie was the biggest selling point of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Boney Kapoor’s appearance as an actor was something that surprised the audience the most. In the Ranbir and Shraddha-starrer romantic drama, Boney Kapoor essayed the role of RK’s Punjabi father. An established producer, who made his acting debut at the age of 66 with Luv Ranjan’s directorial, Kapoor has now revealed how his children encouraged him to take the acting plunge.

Boney Kapoor credits children for his acting debut

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Boney Kapoor spilled the beans on how Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi pushed him to try his hands at acting. Kapoor who shares a ‘friendly and tight’ bond with his children, said, “They only pushed me to try acting and said, ‘Papa yeh karna hi hoga’. Unn logon ki wajah se hi main ghus pada acting mein and kar lia, (‘Papa, you will have to do it’ and because of them, I entered in the field of acting)”.

“I’m their father, and also their mother. I play all the roles for them. We share jokes, talk about serious things... basically, we can talk about anything under the sun with each other,” Kapoor added.

Boney Kapoor on being praised for his acting in TJMM

Although the 67-year-old budding actor hasn’t watched his debut film yet because of ‘nervousness’, however, he is happy with the response his performance has received. Speaking about the same, Kapoor said, “I haven’t watched the film till date because main ghabra raha hoon, samajh nahi aa raha ki maine kaam theek kia ya nahi. Isliye mene abhi take dekh hi nahi (I’m nervous and I’m not sure if I have a decent job or not. That’s why, I haven’t watched the film yet.)”

Adding further how people praised his acting in the film, Kapoor said, “People called me and appreciated my work in the film. Some also said, ‘Bohot chota role tha aapka, poori picture mein hona chahiye tha aapko.’ (‘You had a small role, you should have been in the whole movie.’) So, I’ve received very different comments.”

Boney Kapoor asks people to write a letter to Luv Ranjan, here’s why!

When asked about why he got little screen time and a handful of dialogue in the film, to which Anil Kapoor’s elder brother responded, “Dialogues ya scenes kam kyun the, yeh toh aap director ko poochiye. (Ask the director why there were few dialogues and less screen time). Write a letter to Luv Ranjan and ask, ‘Aapne itne achhe artiste ko waste kaise kar diya?’ (Why did you waste such a good actor) But, mujhe toh mazaa aaya karke, (I enjoyed working as an actor) it was a good and happy unit.”

Boney Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor’s acting debut

His youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT film, The Archies. Did Boney give any tips or advice to Khushi? Reacting to the question, the ace prouder quipped, “Aaj kal ki generation ko kuch tips dene ki ya sikhaane ki zarurat nahi padti. Woh khud bohot samajhdaar hain (Kids of today’s generation don’t need any tips or they don’t any kind of training. They are mature enough to understand things.) In fact, I’m lucky that all my kids are very obedient and sensible. Apni apni jagah they make some mistakes sometimes, but they learn from them. Whenever they face any difficulty, main khada hoon unn chaaron ke saath (I’m always there for four of them).”