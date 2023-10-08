How Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi creates 'cute disturbance' in mom's workout session; see priceless PIC

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying their parenthood phase. The couple is making the most of it and are often seen treating fans with the aww-so-cute pictures of their daughter, Devi. Staying away from lights camera action world, Bipasha is blissfully embracing her motherhood phase with her little one. Recently, the actress treated the internet with some cutesy photos which are enough to melt your hearts.

Today, on October 8, Bipasha Basu shared a super cute post featuring her and her little one, Devi. In the photo shared, the actress can be seen working out while she is being intruded by the little munchkin. The little Devi also seems to be imitating her mother’s posture. Bipasha, sharing the post stated that she is slowly beginning to accept that there is no more 'me time' for her. The actress captioned the post, “So someone always includes herself in my … ME TIME !!! (red-heart, evil eye and smiling emoji). Beginning to accept there is no more me time for me (shy and laughter eye emoji)#mamatryingtogetfit #loveyourself"

Take a look:

The post shared by the actress not only attracted a great deal of attention but also left fans' hearts melting. A fan wrote, “Such a cute disturbance during exercise (red heart and laughter emojis), while another fan commented, “Awww mama and baby (accompanied by hugs emojis).”

A third fan wrote, “Two cutie pies in one frame... Mishti and Bonnie (evil eye and red-heart emoji)."

In addition to this, Bipasha also shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story. In the video, her daughter, Devi can be seen playing with her hair while the actress tries to work out. Basu shared the video with a witty yet cute caption. She wrote, “#loveyourself Atleast try!!!”. The actress also added an 'Om' gif to the post. Take a look:

Earlier in the day, the Raaz actress had shared a heart-melting video featuring Karan Singh Grover and Devi. In a sweet father-daughter moment, Devi sitting on her father can be seen caressing her father’s face. Sharing the priceless video with her fans and followers, Bipasha wrote, “Sunday morning (red-heart and evil eye emoji ) Squash papa (accompanied by laughter emoji)". Have a look:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last year on November 12, 2022. The couple named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.

ALSO READ: 'I would like to tell them...': Bipasha Basu opens up on fat shaming trolls post pregnancy