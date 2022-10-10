'How can someone beautiful like Katrina Kaif play a ghost'- Farhan Akhtar at Phone Bhoot trailer launch

Phone Bhoot trailer starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles has been released. This is the first time the trio will be seen together and fans just can’t control their excitement. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the trailer gives a glimpse into the horror world of the trio, with a pinch of comedy and masala. Today, at the trailer launch event, Farhan Akhtar too shared his views on seeing Katrina Kaif as a ghost in the film. He revealed how much Katrina wanted to play a ghost role. Phone Bhoot is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is slated to release on November 4.

Farhan’s revelation:

Speaking at the event, the director cum actor mentioned that actress’s interest in a ghost role left him shocked. “Katrina was after me to play a ghost. She wanted to play a ghost. Even we were confused about how someone beautiful like Katrina can play a ghost,” he added. To note, after a long time Farhan will be donning a director’s hat and has already announced his next directorial which is based on a girls’ trip. The film is titled Jee Le Zaraa and stars Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra.It is being reported that the shooting will start next year. The poster has also been released and it shows a car's image at India’s historical places like Rajasthan and more.