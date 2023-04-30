How challenging was it for Aryan Khan to work with his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan on his first ad? He tells

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the most followed star kids in town. He recently took over social media after he made his directorial debut. His first ad featured his superstar father and fans loved the way Aryan presented King Khan in the ad. Only recently, the star kid spoke about working with his father in his first ad. He even revealed if he found it challenging to work with SRK.

'Working with my father is never challenging'

Aryan directed his debut ad for a luxury streetwear brand. He spoke about the same with Harper's Bazaar and shared his experience. During the conversation, Aryan was asked if he faced any challenges while working with his father. He said that his dad makes everyone's job easier on set and hence it wasn't challenging for him. Aryan shared, "Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."

When he was asked if SRK shared his input while shooting, he replied, "Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort. If my dad's input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer."

Shah Rukh earlier revealed that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. He always wanted to work behind the camera. On the other hand, his daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her grand debut this year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She recently also bagged an international brand endorsement.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made his return to the big screen with the blockbuster movie, Pathaan, after a wait of four long years. The actor has Dunki and Jawan in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, death threats to wedding plans and kids; 7 things Salman Khan REVEALED