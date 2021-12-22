THIS is how conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar easily befriended Jacqueline Fernandez with a spoof call; Report

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s name has cropped up in the ongoing 200 crore extortion case against jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been summoned and grilled by the Enforcement Directorate quite a few times in this case. Sukesh reportedly conned Jacqueline with a spoof call wherein he posed as a government official from Amit Shah’s office.

India Today reportedly accessed ED documents recently and got to know the details of how Sukesh befriended Jacqueline. As per reports, Sukesh had been trying to befriend Jacqueline since December 2020. He then got in touch with the actress’ makeup artist Shaan Muthathil and impersonated an official from the Home Minister’s office. Sukesh reportedly said, “Jacqueline Fernandez must get in touch with Mr Shekhar as he is an important person and would like to speak to her.” Shaan, who thought the call was real, told Jacqueline about this request from Amit Shah’s office.

If reports are to be believed, Jacqueline first dialed Sukesh in February 2021, when Sukesh told her that he is calling from Jayalalithaa’s office, and is the owner of Sun TV. He then reached out to her on Whatsapp with his number +1724276** and introduced himself as one ‘Shekhar Ratna Vella’. Jacqueline and Sukesh were reportedly in regular contact since then until his arrest in August 2021. Apparently, Sukesh was Jacqueline’s fan and told her that she should do more films in the South. Reportedly, he also told her that as Sun TV, they have many projects lined up.

Sukesh’s associate and co-accused Pinky Irani was reportedly paid a hefty amount and expensive gifts in order to convince Jacqueline to befriend him. Apparently, Pinky also sent the actress expensive gifts on behalf of Sukesh.

During the time that they knew each other, Sukesh reportedly sent Jacqueline and her family members several expensive gifts, arranged charter flights to fly within India, and made several payments in cash. India Today reports that as per the ED documents, “All these payments were made by Sukesh out of the proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activities related to a scheduled offence.” Sukesh also gifted her 3 designer bags, gym outfits, designer shoes, 2 diamond earrings, a bracelet with multi-colored stones, and a Hermes bracelet. Sukesh also reportedly gifted Jacqueline a horse named ‘Espuela’.

When Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned about Sukesh by the ED, the actress reportedly said that she knew him as Mr. Sukesh Ratna Vela.

Recently, a couple of pictures featuring Jacqueline and Sukesh together got viral on social media and dating speculations started doing the rounds. And according to recent reports, both Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi have admitted to receiving gifts worth crores from Sukesh.

