'How could it have been Govinda...': Anil Sharma trash claims of offering him Gadar before Sunny Deol

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starred in the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. Now, more than two decades later, they've released its sequel, Gadar 2, which is also a big hit. There have been rumors suggesting that Govinda was initially considered for the first part, but Director Anil Sharma clarified that Govinda misunderstood a conversation they had many years ago, leading him to believe he was offered the first Gadar film.

Anil Sharma reveals Govinda wasn’t the first choice for Gadar 2

During a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Anil Sharma addressed Govinda's statement regarding Gadar being offered to him. The director also clarified that Sunny Deol had already been ‘signed and sealed ’ for the role even before his discussion with Govinda took place. He said, “How could it have been Govinda in that role? It was always supposed to be Sunny. Bechare, unko nahi yaad raha hoga (The poor guy might have forgotten). I was working with him on something, and I told him I had a story for Sunny Deol. He asked me what it was, and I told him. He said it’s good that I went to Sunny because he could never have done the movie.”

He further added, “He must’ve thought that since I was telling him the story, I wanted him to do the role. He forgot that I’d already signed Sunny, the deal was done even before we met. It’s like how I met Salman Khan before Gadar 2, and he asked me what I was doing. I told him the story of Gadar 2, and he said that the movie would be a blockbuster. Maybe Govinda forgot. Bade aadmi they, itni filmein karte they uss waqt, yeh choti si baat thi, dimaag se nikal gayi (He was a big star back then, he was very busy, he must’ve forgotten this small detail)’.”

Anil Sharma recalls an incident related to Priyanka Chopra

Anil Sharma also remembered a challenging period in Priyanka Chopra's life just before her debut film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. After initially casting her in the 2003 movie, the director left for an overseas trip. When he returned two months later and saw pictures of her, he couldn't recognize her due to nose surgery. He said, “She looked terrible, she was so dark, what in the world had she done to herself?” Later, the director of Gadar 2 called Priyanka Chopra to his office. When Chopra arrived with her mother, Madhu Chopra, she was in tears. She explained that the surgery was related to her sinus problem, which had left a mark under her nose.

The actress was considering leaving Bollywood and even offered to return the signing amount to the director. He further added, “Priyanka was depressed. She had decided to return to Bareilly and return after some months, and was offering her signing amount back to me.”

Anil Sharma chose to proceed with her and enlisted a well-known makeup artist to conceal her scars.

