This is HOW Deepika Padukone is preparing for high octane actions in ‘Pathan’

Actress is keeping herself busy with several projects in her kitty. The actress is currently shooting for the movie ‘Pathan’ opposite and John Abraham. is also likely to do a cameo in the film. As soon as lockdown restrictions were eased, Deepika started working on her projects. The Ram Leela actress will be seen performing some high-octane actions in the upcoming movie ‘Pathan’, and well, she is preparing hard for it. A recent report in ETimes stated that sources close to the film unit revealed how the actress is working hard despite juggling multiple film shoots.

It was reported that Deepika’s workout includes a mix of functional training and yoga. In addition to that, she dedicated 1.5 hours of her day towards workout for 6 days a week, keeping one day break for rejuvenation, and the actress is also following a strict diet regime as suggested to her.

Recently, Deepika tested positive for COVID-19. Her parents were also diagnosed with the virus. The report in leading daily further stated, “Getting back on sets after a severe bout of Covid-19, took a lot of emotional and physical strength for Deepika. She is still pushing to get her fitness and health completely back, and is fully committed to it.” She has wrapped up the first schedule of ‘Pathan’.

The actress has also begun working on ‘Fighter’. The film will also feature . Apart from that, Deepika has more interesting projects lined up including ‘The Intern’ remake along with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mahabharata’, and ‘83’.

