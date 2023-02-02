How Deepika Padukone wished sister Anisha Padukone on her birthday; See pic

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the glorious success of her recently released film, Pathaan. She reunited with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham for the actioner. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film proved to be the biggest hit at the box office. Amid enjoying the thunderous success, Deepika was seen wishing her sister Anisha Padukone on her birthday with an adorable message. She took to Instagram on Wednesday night and dropped a heartwarming post for Anisha.

The gorgeous actress posted a quote on her handle that read, "If you have nothing in life but a loving sister, you are richer than you know." Along with the quote picture, Deepika wrote, "Happy Birthday" and tagged her sister. After Deepika wished her sister Anisha , fans were also seen showering love on Anisha. Have a look:

Anisha opted for a different career path. She didn't choose to follow Deepika's footsteps. Anisha is a professional golf player and the CEO of their NGO. Deepika and Anisha share a close bond and the sisters are often seen going on vacations together. At times, Anisha accompanies Deepika for her professional outings too.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Pathaan's success

Recently, the team of Pathaan was seen attending the first press meet to celebrate the monstrous success of their film. Shah Rukh and John looked all things handsome in all-black outfits while Deepika made heads turn in a floral dress. During the success meet, Deepika spoke about her bond with SRK.

She said, "It was interesting that the chemistry is still so palpable. Our characters were so different in Pathaan, I don't think you have seen us playing this earlier. Whether it's Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year or Chennai Express, what makes it special is the relationship and love that we share. I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Shah Rukh khan and his vision for me. I had never been on a film set before Om Shanti Om, but he has given me so much confidence which even he isn't aware about that translates on the screen."

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K with Prabhas, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.