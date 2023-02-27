How did Aaliyah Kashyap REACT to criticism over appeal to raise funds for Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida’s film?

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is quite active on social media. She has over 303k followers on Instagram, and she often treats them to some lovely pictures from her day-to-day life. Aaliyah shares a great bond with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali ’s daughter Ida Ali. The two are besties, and often feature in each other’s pictures and Instagram posts . Recently, Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram to share that Ida Ali is fundraising for her senior thesis film and that any contribution would mean a lot. Ida Ali studies filmmaking at California's Chapman University, and she started a fundraiser for her senior thesis film- Red. A social media user criticised Aaliyah for seeking funds for Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida, calling it a privileged behaviour. Aaliyah Kashyap has now reacted to the criticism.

Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of the fundraiser page, and wrote, “hi everyone! my bestie/sister @idaali11 is fundraising for her senior thesis film! it would mean so much if you could contribute any amount!” In another story, she shared a screenshot of a DM sent to her by an Instagram user, who slammed Aaliyah for seeking funds for Imtiaz Ali’s daughter. The Netizen’s message read, “The rich asking for money, lol. Irony here is that she's Imtiaz Ali's daughter. Your friend's father has paid for film school. He can definitely produce the film also. Gosh, launching a fundraiser for this is 'peak' nincompoopery and privileged behaviour.”

Aaliyah Kashyap reacted to this and wrote that it's common for film students to crowd-fund their school films. She further pointed out that if Ida’s father Imtiaz Ali were to produce her movie, Netizens would cry nepotism. “lmao. firstly it's extremely common practice for film students to crowd fund for their school films. lieterally almost all film students do so, especially for their senior films. secondly, if her father produced her movie, then you would have a problem with it and call it nepotism. and now that she's trying to do it on her own and WANTS to do it own her own that's also apparently an issue?” wrote Aaliyah. Check out her Instagram stories below.