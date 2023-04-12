How did Aamir Khan react after Jasprit Bumrah took a dig at Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure in new ad?

Superstar Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film was released in 2022 and it ended up doing poor business at the box office. In a new advertisement, Aamir has featured with cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Interestingly, the latter is seen mocking Aamir's film's box office collection.

Aamir Khan appears with Jasprit Bumrah in new ad

Post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir announced that he would take some time off and return to the movies. But he decided to appear in an ad with the cricketer. In the viral video, Aamir is heard telling Bumrah, "Boom Boom, ball dhyan se daaliyo, bade bade hit maarta hoon" while they are on the cricket ground. Jasprit Bumrah instantly takes a dig at Aamir as he replies, "Itne hits maarte ho sir, toh Laal Singh ka kya hua." Aamir then gives him an intense look and tells him, "Tu field pe mil".

In no time, the ad went viral on the Internet and netizens were seen reacting to it. Some were seen praising Aamir for taking the joke sportingly while others were seen taking a hilarious dig at Jasprit.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen attending an event in the city and talking about Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. He was asked about his thoughts on the young actors of Bollywood. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor replied, "All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily.” He further added, “Ab five mein kaun hai? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay. We will make them run for their money. We are not retiring anytime soon. Our films also work and so we hike our fees. Seeing that, they also increase their fee even when their films are not working."