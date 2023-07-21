How did Abhishek Bachchan react after dad Amitabh Bachchan told him he had 'no idea' what Comic-Con meant?

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are hands down the coolest father-son duo of Bollywood. From posting heartfelt notes for each other to leaving their fans in splits with their fun online banter, both Big B and AB sure know how to keep their followers entertained.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in highly anticipated pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD, which was earlier titled as Project K. For the unversed, the much-talked-about Prabhas-starrer sci-fi magnum opus has become the first-ever Indian movie to get featured at the coveted San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. The official teaser of the multi-starrer sci-fi flick was released at the fest.

However, Big B, who plays a pivotal role in Kalki 2898 AD, revealed that he wasn't aware about comic con and had no idea what the event is all about until his actor-son Abhishek told him that it's a 'huge deal'. Amitabh also revealed how his son was 'shocked' when he told him that he doesn't know anything about comic-con at all.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s fun conversation about Comic-Con

Early on Friday morning, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and gave a sneak peek into the hilarious father-son conversation about comic-con. While sharing the same, Big B wrote, "And... the first look of Project K has just been released at this huge Film event in San Diego called Comic-Con... I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comic-Con. meant or was until I told Abhishek, or rather asked him what this is all about and he said… with a shocked look on his face: 'Dad... Comic-Con? This is a huge deal ..'."

Abhishek Bachchan's reaction to Kalki 2898 AD's first glimpse

An elated Amitabh also mentioned how his son reacted after watching the first-ever glimpse of his upcoming sci-fi film. Talking about the same Big B wrote, "Abhishek’s reaction said it all...'Whoa!!! This is huge'. Well... laddo peda (sweets) all in his mouth for this .. (laughing emoji)."

Meanwhile, Abhishek has also shared the first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD to his Instagram stories with a caption, "Wow! (okay emoji) Kalki 2898 AD." Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda too has posted the clip on her Instagram Stories with fire emojis.

Praising his Kalki 2898 AD director, Nag Ashwin, senior Bachchan further wrote, "And today as I partake in a Zoom call at the release I cannot but be in bewildered admiration for Nagi Ashwin and his team for putting together an astonishing film. I am trying to put the teaser here... but am not proficient enough for that. I hope by the morning there shall be sufficient help in doing so."

Amitabh Bachchan on being a part of Kalki 2898 AD

Sharing how it feels to be part of such a huge pan-India project, on Twitter AB wrote, "I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, 'Project K' and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas. Thank you all .. and Nagi Sir, for thinking of me. The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me have been so so touching & emotional. Not for me, but for all those involved in 'Project K', may your hard work touch new horizons .. love and prayers."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 is an upcoming sci-fi film headlined by Prabhas. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set in 2898 AD, offering an "unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience".The film is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024.