How did Abhishek Bachchan wish parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on their 50th wedding anniversary?

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, and on this extremely special occasion, their children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have shared heartfelt posts to celebrate the golden jubilee. Shweta Bachchan dropped a major throwback picture that showed Big B and Jaya Bachchan looking lovingly at each other. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has shared some of their lovely pictures over the years, calling this anniversary the ‘most special one’.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on 50th wedding anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan shared a series of pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan together. The first picture is a recent one, and it shows Big B and Jaya Bachchan looking incredibly happy. The next three pictures are throwback snaps of the couple. The last one is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s beautiful wedding pic, in which Jaya Bachchan is seen in a red ethnic ensemble, while Big B is seen in a white traditional outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!” Amitabh Bachchan commented on his son's post, and wrote, "Love you," along with a heart-eyed emoji. Kajol dropped clapping emojis on Abhishek's post, while Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Esha Deol and others wished Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan a happy wedding anniversary.

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda's posts

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan wished her parents on Instagram and wrote, "Happy 50th parents - now you're 'Golden' once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!"

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also celebrated the occasion by sharing a picture of the couple from the sets of their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. "50 years," she wrote, while sharing the picture.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s upcoming courtroom drama film Section 84. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

