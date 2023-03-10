How did Aditya Chopra react after watching Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway? Rani Mukerji reveals

Rani Mukerji, who has time and again managed to impress the audience with her solid performances, is all set to be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The trailer was launched recently and it got everyone quite emotional. Now, ahead of the release, Rani and Nikkhil Advani got into a conversation with Karan Johar to discuss the film. During the heart-to-heart conversation, Rani also talked about her husband and director-producer Aditya Chopra's reaction after watching the film.

'Aditya Chopra was deeply moved and I don't think I have seen him so moved in any film'

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway revolves around a mother and her fight against the Norwegian foster care system to win back custody of her kids. Rani revealed that her husband Aditya Chopra watched the film recently and he was 'deeply moved'. She also spoke about not working with YRF after a while. Rani said that Aditya praised her and gave her a side hug too.

She revealed, "My husband works with so many actresses, why should I not work with other producers? All I need is a good script - be it YRF or otherwise. Adi was shocked seeing the film. He was deeply moved and I don't think I have seen him so moved in any film. Last he was so moved is when Yash uncle passed away. He is a parent today, so it hit him. He was very sweet and gave me a side hug as if I am his child. He said well done and I said, thank you. It was a moment because Adi praises me behind my back. I think he could not stop himself and he was moved by the film."

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya in important roles. Netizens were mighty impressed by the trailer and they are looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. It is slated to release on March 17.

ALSO READ: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji on why the purpose of the film is bigger than box office success