How did Aditya Roy Kapur react after he was asked about marriage plans amid dating rumours with Ananya Panday?

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is currently enjoying the success of his series, The Night Manager, was seen launching the trailer of his upcoming film, Gumaraah in the city today. He has teamed up with Mrunal Thakur for the first time. The trailer was launched a while ago and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from netizens. During the trailer launch event, Aditya and Mrunal were also seen interacting with the media. While talking to the media, Aditya was asked about his marriage plans.

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on his marriage plans

Aditya, who enjoys a massive female fan following, has been hitting headlines lately for his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday. The duo is often spotted together at parties. It all started after they were seen chilling together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash in 2022. Since then, it is rumoured that they are dating. Amid his relationship rumours, Aditya was asked if he has plans to leave the title of the most eligible bachelor of the industry and get married as most of his colleagues are now getting hitched.

The Aashiqui 2 actor said, "I think everyone is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and when the time is right."

Meanwhile, Aditya also spoke about doing a double role in Gumraah. He called it 'challenging'. He said, "I have never done a double role in any film. It was a challenge, but maazaa aa gaya. Both characters, we had to make them look different. I did diction classes and made both characters sound different. The challenge you face when working on a thriller is to be one step ahead of the audience and not vice versa."

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam. It is slated to hit theatres on April 7.

