How did Alaya F react after Priyanka Chopra said she deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar?

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. The actress has been busy with the promotions of the same. Recently at South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW 2023), the actress was asked to name a current Bollywood actress who she thinks is deserving of being a superstar. Priyanka first took Alia Bhatt’s name but quickly said that she is already a superstar. Priyanka then named Alaya F, saying that she has a unique perspective and that she isn’t trying to be someone else. Alaya F is over the moon after Priyanka named her as the deserving superstar, and she took to her Instagram to express her elation.

Alaya F reacts after Priyanka Chopra says she deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar

Alaya F took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip from SXSW 2023, in which Priyanka is seen naming Alaya F and praising her. Alaya expressed her happiness and wrote that she is overwhelmed that her favourite actor Priyanka named her and that her day was made. “I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra Going to be smiling and dancing all day,” wrote Alaya.

At SXSW, Priyanka Chopra was asked which Bollywood actress she thinks deserves to be the next superstar. “I think Alia is, but she is a Bollywood superstar so I can’t say,” said Priyanka. She further added, “I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi's daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool, and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we'll find out in a few years.”

Alaya F is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman which stars Saif Ali Khan. She was also seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

