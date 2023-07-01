How did Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh REACT to Neha Dhupia-Angad’s version of Tum Kya Mile? KJo says ‘Uff guys…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release in a few weeks, and fans can’t keep calm. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after 7 years. The first song from the film Tum Kya Mile, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, released a few days ago. The beautiful melody, Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous chiffon sarees, Ranveer Singh’s chemistry with Alia, and the picturesque locations- all of it left fans in awe. Since then, fans have been sharing reels on Instagram, by recreating their version of the song. Now, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have also showcased their chemistry as they recreated Tum Kya Mile in the latest reel, and Alia, Ranveer and Karan Johar have reacted to it as well!

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar react to Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s version of Tum Kya Mile

Yesterday, Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram story, “Thank you for the abundant love you are showering us with on #tumkyamile... Here's my humble request... Make fun reels of romance and chiffons and tag me! Will post as many as I can! After all it's all about loving love...” Now, on Saturday, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared a lovely video in which they displayed their electrifying chemistry as they grooved to Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Neha looks gorgeous in a sequined maroon saree, while Angad is seen in an all-black outfit. Neha and Angad look oh-so-in-love, and Netizens went gaga over their off-the-charts chemistry! “Our very own #mumbai 52 version of our current most favourite track #tumkyamile ….@karanjohar hope you approve Love you guys and your craft @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh,” wrote Neha, while sharing the reel.

Ranveer Singh commented, “Levelzzz,” to which Angad Bedi replied, “babesss,” along with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was also left awestruck by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s version of Tum Kya Mile, and while sharing this reel on her Instagram story, Alia dropped a heart-eyed emoji and a white heart emoji. Karan Johar commented, “Love it love love it,” with several heart emojis. Karan also re-shared the reel on his Instagram, and wrote, “Uffff guys kitna romantic @angadbedi @nehadhupia #tumkyamile.”

Meanwhile, commenting on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s reel, veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi wrote, “Sweetness and hugs,” while singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Too good you both are love.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on 28th July, 2023.

