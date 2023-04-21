How did Amitabh Bachchan REACT after losing Twitter ‘blue tick’? Check out Big B's hilarious retort here

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Big B loves sharing his opinions, interacting with his fans, and posting updates on Twitter every now and then. Yesterday, a number of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and others lost the blue tick mark on Twitter suddenly, as the micro-blogging site removed the legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a hilarious tweet, while reacting to it!

As per the new development, only those paying for Twitter Blue will be able to have a blue checkmark in front of their names. Amitabh Bachchan, who is among the many celebrities who lost the blue tick on Twitter, penned a tweet on Friday. In his tweet, Big B addressed Twitter and wrote in Hindi, that he has already paid for Twitter Blue, and requested Twitter to put back the checkmark in front of his name, so people know that it’s his official account.

“T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा जोड़े पड़ी का ??” read Amitabh Bachchan’s hilarious tweet. Take a look at it below.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari also tweeted after losing the blue tick on Twitter. Her tweet read, “Once upon a time there was a blue tick… did @Twitter and I live happily ever after?! #GoFigure.”

