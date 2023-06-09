How did Anand Ahuja's 'jaan' Sonam Kapoor celebrate her birthday with son Vayu in London? See PIC

Sonam Kapoor, who is the true blue fashionista in town, is celebrating her 38th birthday today. This is her first birthday as a new mom and it has to be a special one for her. Her fans, friends and family members have flooded social media with heartwarming wishes. A while ago, her husband Anand Ahuja shared an unseen picture of her and their son Vayu to wish her on her special day. He also penned a sweet note for his 'jaan'.

Anand Ahuja's special birthday post for 'Jaan' Sonam Kapoor

In the picture, Sonam is seen sitting with her baby boy on a couch. The mother-son duo is seen sporting their cute nightsuits. Anand gave a glimpse of how Sonam woke up celebrating her special day with her son in London. She is seen holding a balloon and her munchkin is adorably looking at it. Along with the picture, Anand, a doting husband, wrote a heartfelt note for Sonam.

His post read, "Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor … Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan!" Have a look:

Soon after Anand shared the picture, Sonam dropped a comment on it. She wrote, "Love you my angel, my best friend my whole life." Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. Even the fans were left in complete awe of Sonam and Vayu. A fan wrote, "What a wholesome life looks like.. MashaAllah you guys are settling major major couple goals." Another fan wrote, "So cuteee ! Love it, love you’ll."

Work front

Sonam is all set to return to big screens with her upcoming film, Blind. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The actress shot the film during the pandemic in Scotland.

