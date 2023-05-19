How did Anil Kapoor wish Sunita Kapoor on 39th wedding anniversary? Actor says ‘you still take my breath away’

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary today. Before tying the knot on 19th May 1984, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor dated each other for 11 years. Now, on this special occasion, Anil Kapoor has shared some of their lovely pictures over the years, and has penned a romantic note to celebrate 50 years of togetherness. In his note, he wrote how she still takes his breath away, and that their love story will live on forever. Their daughter Sonam Kapoor also shared a special post, calling them the ‘best parents in the world’.

Anil Kapoor wishes Sunita Kapoor on their 39th wedding anniversary

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to drop a series of pictures with Sunita. The first one shows him smiling widely, while Sunita holds his cheeks. The next one is a major throwback picture, in which they are seen talking to each other. The last picture features not just Anil and Sunita, but also their children Rhea, Harshvarrdhan, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

In his caption, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy 50 years of love to us Sunita! Here's to being the leads in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined... A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever! I'll never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me! They should write ballads about your patience and devotion! And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn't changed... You still take my breath away everytime you walk into a room! Happy Anniversary to my one and only, now and forever! @kapoor.sunita.”

Sonam Kapoor wishes her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She called them the ‘best parents’ in the world, and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the world! Thank you for showing us that love never asks us to settle for anything less than #everydayphenomenal! Love you both so much @anilskapoor & @kapoor.sunita !”

