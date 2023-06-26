How did Anshula, Khushi, and Janhvi Kapoor wish 'bhaiya' Arjun Kapoor on his birthday?

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday today. To mark the special day of his life, wishes are pouring in from industry colleagues and friends. The Ishaqzaade actor kickstarted the birthday celebration with a midnight party at his residence. His ladylove Malaika Arora was also there along with his sister, Anshula Kapoor. It was an intimate bash with only close friends and family gathering for the birthday party. Now, his sisters, Anshula, Khushi, Janhvi, and Rhea took to social media to make his day even more special with their wishes.

Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, and Rhea Kapoor wish Arjun

Anshula Kapoor took to social media to upload a photo with her brother Arjun Kapoor which is from their Sunday gathering. On Sunday afternoon Anshula uploaded a photo with Khushi Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar with the caption, 'Sunday fun'. She is seen posing in a yellow dress, while Arjun looks cool in a white tee shirt with a black shirt and black pants. The sister uploaded the photo with a yellow and white heart. Khushi Kapoor also uploaded a photo from the same gathering where she is posing with Arjun and Anshula. In the caption, she wrote, 'Happy Bdayyyy@arjunkapoor Love You'

Take a look at the birthday wishes here:

Sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote a long wish for the birthday boy. Uploading a photo from Arjun Kapoor's feed which is an edited photo of a little Arjun with his style inspired from the drama, Peaky Blinders, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday Arjun bhaiya, my big brother and I feel like everyone's big brother on most days. I love you. I hope this year, your very special heart is protected and healed. I hope your dreams are realised."

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Cousin Rhea Kapoor also uploaded a photo of the actor to wish him on his birthday. Sharing a photo from Arjun Kapoor's feed, she wrote, "Happy birthdayyy chach, love you!"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Malaika Arora wish her ‘goofy, shopaholic, handsome’ boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday?