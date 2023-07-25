How did Anupam Kher react after receiving backlash for his Rabindranath Tagore look?

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher unveiled the first look from the film where he will be seen essaying the role of renowned Bengali poet and philosopher, Rabindranath Tagore. Taking to social media, he announced the news with the picture and shared his gratitude for getting the chance to portray the Nobel Laureate on screen. This divided the netizens as many praised his look, while a few criticized this move. Now, Anupam Kher opened up about his reaction to the mixed reviews around him.

Anupam Kher on essaying the character of Rabindranath Tagore

Talking about the first look as Rabindranath Tagore, Anupam Kher shared the effort that went behind it. He said, “My look as Rabindranath Tagore went viral because of the work that my whole team has put in it. Around 99% of the people who I sent the image asked me why I am sending them Tagore’s picture. There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and if someone says such things for 10 seconds, I will not waste my other seconds thinking about it.”

Check out Anupam Kher's look here:

Anupam Kher on negative reactions

A few days back, popular Bengali actress, Swastika Mukherjee took a dig at Anupam Kher's look and tweeted, "No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone." Talking about this, Anupam Kher shared that he got to know about this when his PR team informed him about the post. He said, “They want to be noticed by their negative views instead of their work. Aap criticism ke liye notice hue toh kya hi notice hue. I also want to ask if that concerned person is Tagore’s spokesperson. Going forward, people will tell us not to make any project on Gandhi ji. I found it to be an absurd point. What do you mean leave Tagore alone? It had no meaning. I didn’t even know the name of the person. When I got the message from my team, I asked them to focus on the appreciation that is coming our way because it took my team almost two months to create the look, and took me three months to get that expression right. There is no one in the world that doesn’t get criticised. I can live with it.”

