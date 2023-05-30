How did Ashish Vidyarthi meet his second wife Rupali Barua? Actor REVEALS

Veteran star Ashish Vidyarthi recently grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines after he got married for the second time at the age of 60. The actor who has often starred in a negative character on-screen in films like Soldier, Ziddi, Kaho Na....Pyaar Hai and others tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony at a Kolkata club. His pictures went viral on social media and everyone started talking about the wedding. The actor even released a video explaining why he remarried at this age and now in an interview with Telegraph-t2, he opened up about his first meeting with his present wife.

Ashish Vidyarthi on his first meeting with second wife

While narrating his story, Ashish Vidyarthi revealed that after his divorce from his first wife Piloo he met Rupali last year. He met her during one of his vlogging assignments and instantly connected with each other and started chatting. During this, the actor discovered that even she has gone through her degree of pain. Ashish added, “She lost her husband five years back and also not contemplated marriage again, but as we chatted, we discovered that there is a possibility that she can look afresh at life and consider marrying. I am feeling amazing that I am with someone who at a stage in her life was also perhaps on her own and possibly looking at life in a slightly different way.... She is 50 and I am 57, and why not? Each one of us, whatever be our age, strata, we all can be happy. My key line is to fulfill your responsibilities and that has been the keynote for me."

Ashish Vidyarthi shares a video message post his marriage to Rupali Barua

In the video that he posted on Instagram on Friday, Ashish Vidyarthi is seen saying that each of us comes from different backgrounds, education, professions, social strata, countries, etc, yet one thing that remains common is that all of us want to be happy. He then shared that Piloo and he got married 22 years ago, and they have a son, Arth, who is 22 years old now. Ashish shared that their marriage was amazing, but somehow for the last few years, he and Piloo discovered that how they saw the future was slightly different from one another.

