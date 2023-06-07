How did Ashish Vidyarthi REACT to those trolling him for his second marriage at 57? Find out

In May, actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. This is his second marriage. He was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi, alias Piloo Vidyarthi, however, they mutually parted ways in 2021. Now, in a recent interview, Ashish Vidyarthi opened up about the trolling he is facing for his decision to get married again at the age of 57. He said the trolls used derogatory words for him. Ashish shared that he made a personal choice and that instead of tearing each other down, people should instead support each other.

Ashish Vidyarthi on being trolled for marrying at 57

While speaking with India Today, Ashish Vidyarthi said that the trolls used words such as ‘boodha,’ ‘khusat’ and other derogatory remarks for him. “What is interesting is that it is a comment that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old. We are telling ourselves, 'hey, listen, don't do things just because you're old.' So, does that mean you're supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?" said Ashish Vidyarthi.

He further said that he is a law-abiding person, who is doing everything legally, paying taxes, and working hard. He said he made a personal choice to get married, legally, to another person who is also just as keen to have a family. Ashish said that people should instead be supporting each other rather than bringing them down. “That is something I did not expect and was shocked because throughout my life I have added value,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a video that he shared post his marriage to Rupali, Ashish Vidyarthi clarified that his relationship with his ex-wife ended on an amicable note. He further shared he wanted to get married again because he wanted to travel with somebody.

