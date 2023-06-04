How did Ashish Vidyarthi's son Arth react to his divorce from Rajoshi Barua? Details inside

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi recently made headlines after he announced his second marriage on social media. He decided to part ways with his first wife Rajoshi Barua after over two decades of marriage. Ashish, who is 57, got married to Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata recently. Now, in an interview, Ashish spoke about how he and his ex-wife Rajoshi broke the news of their divorce to their son, Arth. He even revealed how their son reacted to the entire situation.

Ashish and Rajoshi parted ways amicably. While speaking to India Today, the Soldier actor revealed that their son Arth, who is 22, was in the picture when the duo was going through differences. He shared, "There was a lot of guilt, both Piloo and I did not want to give this kind of a life to him. Arth was there in the picture, even as we were going through the differences. We discovered that staying together would make a mess of it, that would have impacted both Piloo and me, and more importantly, it would have affected Arth. He would very clearly know that parents are messing up. They're really upset with one another, and it would be a slow drop of poison."

He added that it was 'very difficult' to communicate about the divorce with Arth. He even shared that his son is still 'processing' it. Ashish said, "So, the first part is that it was very painful to even arrive and say it's not working out. And then the part of telling Arth and taking him into confidence came in. There's a huge amount of guilt but we were very clear that we take responsibility for what we are doing, and we are talking to an adult child. It was very difficult to communicate with him, but hats off to him. He is still processing it, but I remember he said, 'the way you both are resolving it is better than pestering yourself into something.' Obviously, he is gone through his stuff."

Earlier, Rajoshi broke her silence when people thought that Ashish cheated on her with Rupali. She told Hindustan Times, "I am going bonkers with the interpretation people are having about us. This is not fair. Ashish never cheated on me. Even if people are thinking that all he wanted was to get married again. This is completely a false narrative."

