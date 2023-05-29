How did Babil REACT when asked if he would recreate any of Irrfan Khan’s films?

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan made his debut as an actor in the Netflix film Qala, co-starring Triptii Dimri. The film released last year, and Babil won heaps of praises as fans lauded his performance in Anvitaa Dutt’s psychological drama. Babil has been vocal about how he wishes to chart his own journey. When speaking about comparisons to his late father Irrfan Khan, Babil has often spoken about how he can never try to be him, and that he wishes to stick to his individuality. Now, at a recent event, Babil was asked if he would want to recreate any of Irrfan Khan’s films. Find out how he reacted!

Babil Khan on whether he would recreate any of Irrfan Khan’s films

Babil Khan recently walked the red carpet at the IIFA 2023 awards along with his mother Sutapa Sikdar, in Abu Dhabi. At the event, he recalled memories of his father, late Irrfan Khan, and told the media, “I miss him every day of my life. When I was growing up I did not have a lot of friends and he was my singular friend. Laughing with him is my most memorable memory with baba." Further, he was asked about reacreating any of Irrfan Khan’s roles, and Babil instantly replied, “No... Why would you try to recreate baba’s performance …I think he did it really well."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, as Babil headed to Abu Dhabi with his mom Sutapa Sikdar, he was seen interacting with the paparazzi at the airport. His banter with the paps garnered a lot of attention, and fans were in awe of how humble Babil is! Before entering the airport, Babil was seen telling the paparazzi, “Mehnat karunga jaan se.” One of the photographers told him, "Lekin humlog ko bhulna nahi bhai,” to which Babil replied, "Nahi, agar main aapko bhool gaya toh main nahi bann paunga superstar."

